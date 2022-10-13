PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Every child deserves an opportunity to receive everything they need to have a great education and one event in Mercer County aims to do just that.

Concord University along with Bluefield State University have partnered with Princeton Rotary Club to host the annual Dictionary Project at Mountain Valley Elementary School on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10a.m.

Every year these organizations partner together to bring every third-grade student in Mercer County a dictionary which helps their understanding of words and furthers their education.

Mountain Valley Elementary’s address is 977 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV 24701 (across from the Mercer County Health Department).