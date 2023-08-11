ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Athens Volunteer Fire Department reported on Facebook a car fire they responded to on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

On Thursday, August 10, 2023 at approximately 7:40 p.m., the Athens Volunteer Fire Department fire fighters received a call for a vehicle fire. The fire was reported on Pump House Rd.

Engine 3, Truck 4 and three personal vehicles arrived on scene along with the Princeton Rescue Squad and Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Engine 3 and Truck 4 were able to arrive on scene just six minutes after receiving the call.

All occupants were safely rescued and the vehicle was able to be extinguished. The scene was cleared by all active parties around 8:30p.m.

