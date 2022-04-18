PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Beckley VAMC has partnered with Bonnie’s Bus from WVU Cancer Center to provide free mammograms to women veterans throughout 2022.

Bonnie’s Bus is a mobile mammography program from WVU Cancer Center to provide on site mammograms in West Virginia. In 2022, they, along with Beckley VAMC will be hosting on site mammograms for women veterans.

The first on site location will be Tuesday, April 19, in Princeton at the Princeton Rescue Squad’s Parking Lot, located at 704 Maple St.

There will be education booths and giveaways at each event. All women Veterans who come to the event will receive a ticket for a drawing for a gift basket. Women veterans who are not enrolled in VA for health benefits may still attend, and Beckley VAMC staff can help to get you enrolled.

Women Veterans age 40 and above are eligible for a screening mammogram. Appointments for mammograms are required.

If a Veteran is interested in having a mammogram at this event, call Wanda Richmond, the Women Veteran Program Manager at 304-255-2121, ext. 4176, to be scheduled.