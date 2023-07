PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Every animal deserves a loving home. That is the ultimate goal of Mercer County Animal Shelter and Bissell Pet Foundation.

Created in 2016, ‘Empty the Shelters’ has helped over 150,000 pets find their loving homes.

Adoption prices are decreased. Mercer County Animal Shelter is still teetering on code red status.

The Bissell event will begin on Thursday, July 5, 2023. Every adoption counts. Donations are still being gathered for those who do not wish to adopt.