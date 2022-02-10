BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A cupcake boutique opened in Bluefield during the pandemic. So, how did it manage?

Sweet Thingz located in Bluefield, Mercer County is not your typical bakery. Owner Cindy Price opened her cupcake boutique during the pandemic in August 2020. She offers original cupcakes all made and named herself.

If you’re a chocolate lover, you’ll have to try the sexual chocolate cupcake, derived from the hit movie Coming To America. If you like key lime, the Low Key cupcake is the one for you. She also sells cake pops, Oreo truffles, and home and bath products.

Price said opening her business in the beginning of the pandemic was a risk she was willing to take.

“I quit my corporate job after 10 and a half years. Two days after I quit my job the pandemic happened,” Price said.

Sweet Thingz came to life with all sorts of different cupcake flavors and options. But Price said business in the midst of the pandemic has its ups and downs. And the current supply shortage is no help.

“I couldn’t get a lot of things and that’s actually now. It’s hard to get powdered sugar and, you know, I live by powdered sugar in the shop all the time. So, it was a little stressful as far as in getting the product,” Price said.

With everything Price has learned about being a business owner, she said her theme for Black History Month is strength.

“As a woman, I think it’s just strength. Power, knowing who you are, staying humble and kind, and being consistent every day,” Price said.

Sweet Thingz is located in Cumberland Square in Bluefield, West Virginia.