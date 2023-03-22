BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Blue Prince Family Health in Mercer County announced the launch of an exciting new clinic meant to help the community.

The Blue Prince Family Health announced the launch of their new mobile clinic and facility in Mercer County. The mobile clinic will be located at the Mercer County Health Department at 978 Blue Prince Road.

The Blue Prince Family Health will be hosting an event to launch the clinic on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 5:30p.m.

For more information visit the Mercer County Health Department’s Facebook.