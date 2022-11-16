BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On November 16, Bluefield Area Transit hosted a job fair at the new transfer station.

The Bluefield Area Transit is hiring five to six drivers for CDL and non-CDL positions. CDL drivers start at fifteen dollars an hour and non-CDL drivers start out at fourteen.

“We are taking CDL and non CDL positions and we have position open on our routes and our n-emt” John Reeves, Bluefield Area Transit General Manager

If people interested missed the job fair today, you can still send applications to City Hall in Bluefield, West Virginia.