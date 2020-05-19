Bluefield Area Transit notices decrease in ridership due to COVID-19

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Officials with a local transportation company claim the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting their ridership.

Director, Patrick McKinney, said they saw 10,000 less riders for the month of April compared to last year. Medical transportation is also down about 80 percent.

“We do see things going back up now, slowly, so we’re hoping within the next six months things get pretty much back to normal,” McKinney said.

They are taking aggressive precautions to keep people still relying on buses and vans safe. Drivers are required to wear masks and must disinfect seats in between transfers. They also built plexiglass shields to avoid contact with riders as much as possible.