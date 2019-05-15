Bluefield Blue Jays new and improved kid’s club

Mercer County

The Bluefield Blue Jays are introducing a new club for kids to enjoy during the 2019 baseball season. The Blue Jays are having a new and improved Baby Jay’s Kid’s Club for children 3-years-old to 12 years-old. 

Blue Jays General Manager, Rocky Malamisura, said the kids will be able to enjoy free admission into games, priority for on field games, and much more.

“They have preregistered for breakfast with the Jay’s this year. All sorts of games and activities for children 12 and under,” Malamisura said. 

If you register your child before June 1, the cost is $15. After June 1, it will cost $20. For more information, visit Bluefield Blue Jay’s facebook

