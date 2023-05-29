BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield City Park is reportedly experiencing high flood waters that has left the local government to make the choice to close the park.

On Monday, May 29, 2023, officials with the Bluefield City Park reported the park is closed due to high flood waters. The park will remain closed until Thursday, June 1, 2023, when a decision will be made after a crew accesses the damages done whether the park will remain closed or not.

Photo of the high flood waters at Bluefield City Park

Local government officials ask that all area residents refrain from entering the park at this time due to high waters.

For more information, visit The City of Bluefield’s Facebook.