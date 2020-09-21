Bluefield College moves all classes to remote learning

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Administrators with Bluefield College decided to move all classes to remote learning from Tuesday, Sept. 22- Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. During this time, only essential workers will be allowed to report to work.

According to BC administrators, there was an increase in positive COVID-19 cases following the Labor Day holiday and an unapproved off campus. The school began rapid testing of students which put 24 students in isolation. After conducting contact tracing by college staff, health department officials, and college leadership, there are now 21 positive cases with an additional 44 students in observation.

All athletic competitions and practices were postponed through Sunday, Sept. 27. The Herb Sims Center will also be closed. Staff will be deep cleaning the facilities around campus and additional testing will be done.

“While this latest increase in students testing positive for the COVID-19 virus is a setback, I am

hopeful this pause in seated instruction will assist in our efforts to ensure other students, faculty

and staff remain safe,” said president Dr. David Olive. “I know that everyone desires the very

best for our campus community, and I am certain we will come together to overcome this latest

outbreak so that we can safely and successfully can complete the fall semester.”

College leadership will reevaluate the situation on Sunday, September 27, to determine if on-campus work, practices, and seated instruction can return.

