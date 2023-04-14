BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A new class of four people became lifeguards after taking a certification class at the Bluefield Fitness and Recreation Center.

Each lifeguard completed three days of training to graduate the American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Class.

They learned how to use medical equipment, complete water extraction techniques, CPR and more. They also completed an online exam and written portion for the class.

Rachael Wilson, the Aquatic Fitness Coordinator, said the new lifeguards will work at the recreation center after becoming certified.

“It is very empowering to know that we can give them the information to know what to do to save someone’s life,” said Wilson.

Wilson added they are always looking for more people to sign up, especially for retired individuals and veterans.