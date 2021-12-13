Bluefield honors first responders at Hometown Christmas Festival

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Monday, December 13, 2021, is First Responders Night at Bluefield’s Hometown Christmas Festival.

Representatives from the Bluefield Police Department and Bluefield Fire Department will be honored in the Christmas Parade, as they drive through downtown Bluefield.

City of Bluefield Ambassador Marie Blackwell, said she hopes seeing the first responders will make kids in the community feel more comfortable around police officers and fire fighters.

“I feel like the children need to realize that they are their friends, that they are not their enemies,” said Blackwell. “And this interaction with them will (hopefully) make them feel more comfortable.”

Also in attendance will be fire engines, K-9 officers, and sparky the fire department mascot.

