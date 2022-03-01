GLENWOOD, W.V. (WVNS) – One of the two men involved in the Maple Acres Road shooting on June 13, 2021 was indicted first degree murder.

Juan Tabb, of Bluefield, has been indicted for first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing Harold Ray.

Mercer County deputies were called to Maple Acres Road in Glenwood on June 13, 2021, for a shooting involving two people. They were identified as Juan Tabb and Harold Ray. Both were taken to Princeton Community Hospital, where Ray later died from his injuries.

A total of four witnesses gave statements to detectives. One witness said Tabb and Ray made a $10 bet on a professional basketball game two days before, in which Tabb won. According to the witness, Tabb could not get a hold of Ray over the phone, which started an argument between the two at a later time at Ray’s home.

According to court documents, the witness went to Ray’s home and saw the two arguing again. She told detectives Tabb did not listen to her calls to leave. Ray reportedly told Tabb and another woman to get out of his house, pushing them out the door and locking them outside. Eventually, the door opened and the witness told detectives everything “sounded like a firecracker,” court documents stated

Tabb was arrested on June 23, 2021 for first degree murder.

