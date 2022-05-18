BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A Bluefield man plead guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Torrey Hairston, 34, was found in possession of two firearms after police responded to a domestic altercation call on March 19, 2021.

Hairston was previously convicted of a felony for intent to distribute a controlled substance in Mercer County on March 29, 2017. Due to his previous conviction, Hairston was legally prohibited from being in possession of a firearm.

Hairston will be sentenced on September 12, 2022 and faces a maximum of ten year in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew D. Isabell is prosecuting the case.