BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Just in time for the 2023 season, the Bluefield Ridge Runners reported an exciting announcement sure to get anyone out to the ball game!

On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the Bluefield Ridge Runners announce their new manager for the 2023 season: John McLaren.

John McLaren is a veteran Major League Baseball coach for various teams like Toronto, Boston, Cincinnati, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia. John also managed the Seattle club in 07-08, the USA in the World Baseball Classic for three years and Team China in 2013 & 2017.

Coach McLaren is an alumni member of the Appalachian League beginning his professional career with the then member club of Covington, Virginia. He played 7 years of professional baseball ending at the AAA level before being hired as a scout with Toronto for four years and managing at the rookie level.

John worked for 12 years as a bench coach, seven as a third base coach and five as a bullpen coach. He coached under manager Lou Pinella for 14 seasons.

The Bluefield Ridge Runners welcome John McLaren back to the Appalachian League. To see the Bluefield Ridge Runners 2023 season schedule, visit the Appalachian League’s website.