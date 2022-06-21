BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Bluefield University is excited to announce that they will be hosting their first annual scholarship competition this July.

High school seniors that are interested in receiving their degree in nursing are encouraged to apply to compete for a four year scholarship, which is valued up to $100,000.

A $2,000 scholarship will be awarded to the five runner-ups.

The rules to apply are as followed:

Official high school transcript with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher One letter of recommendation from a teacher, coach, or clergy A two-page (double-spaced) essay that describes why you want to become a nurse Participation in a virtual interview with the Bluefield University School of

Nursing Scholarship Committee

Applications must be completed by July 8, 2022, and must be completely fully. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.

The winner will be announced by July 15th.

The winning student must maintain a grade point average of 3.0 or higher and agree to participate as a campus tutor for nursing students for 45 hours per semester.

Only high school seniors graduating in 2022 are eligible. This scholarship only covers tuition and cannot be used towards room and board fees.

For more information, please contact the Director of Public Relations, Rebecca Kasey at rebecca.kasey@bluefield.edu.