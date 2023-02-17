BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield State University will receive $212,000 from a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request by Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

This funding will go towards the Bluefield State University radiographic laboratories with the latest technology.

“The upgrade of the current computed imaging system to a direct digital system was a need brought about from the Radiologic Technology program Advisory Committee for Bluefield State. An upgrade of imaging equipment will enhance the skills needed for radiographers in the clinical environment. This funding will be invaluable, enabling our program to meet that need,” said Dr. Angela Lambert, Dean/Bluefield State University School of Nursing and Allied Health.

Lambert continued by expressing her appreciation for the work of the Radiologic Technology program Advisory Committee by saying that the graduates will be ready to work in a “real world” work environment.

On Behalf of 12 West Virginia-based appropriations measures, Senator Manchin strongly put all his support in the CDS projects, also known as earmarks, which were signed into law by President Biden on December 29, 2022.