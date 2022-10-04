BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Homecoming is a great time for alumni to revisit their Alma Mater and show their support and what better way for alumni to show their support than a donation to their school?

On September 30, 2022, the National Bluefield State University Alumni Association did just that! During BSU’s Homecoming activities the National Alumni Association president Audramae Williams presented a check for $10,000 to the University. Williams stated that members and friends of the various chapters of the Alumni Association individually contributed to assure the BSUAA supports the Historically Black College/University.

The National Alumni Association stated they would like to make a monetary contribution each year with varying future contributions.