BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Students with the Bluefield University Missions Club spent their spring break ministering to fellow college students overseas.

From March 3 through March 11, 2023, students with the institution’s Missions Club ministered to college students in Madrid, Spain. The Club worked alongside International Mission Board missionaries planting churches, praying for the community, and sharing testimonies and life experiences through various social events.

The team from Bluefield University’s Missions Club featured seven students lead by Missions Club adviser and BU Christian Studies professor Dr. Henry Clay. A second team of students will travel to Quito, Ecuador, May 8-16, after the spring commencement ceremony. They will lead a Vacation Bible School and minister to caregivers at For His Children, a Christian children’s home.

Mission opportunities at Bluefield University are made possible due to the support of generous donors and team members covering all expenses. To support missions at Bluefield University, gifts can be made by visiting their website. For more information, please contact club adviser Dr. Henry Clary at hclary@bluefield.edu.