BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Officials with Bluefield University took to their homepage to report they are still dealing with results of the recent cybersecurity attack.

On Sunday April 30, 2023, Bluefield University discovered a cybersecurity attack that shutdown the universities systems. Upon learning of the issue, Bluefield University began working with their cybersecurity experts to address the issue.

Since that time, Bluefield University reports they have taken steps to secure their internal systems and environment, but the attacker also secured access to the Bluefield Rams official twitter account. Currently they are still reportedly working on reverting foreign accesses to the twitter account.

For more updates on the recent cybersecurity attack, visit Bluefield University’s website.