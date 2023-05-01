BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield University administrators reported an update after a cybersecurity attack impacted their systems.

On Sunday April 30, 2023, Bluefield University discovered a cybersecurity attack that shutdown the universities systems. Upon learning of the issue, Bluefield University began working with their cybersecurity experts to address the issue.

The latest update says it may still be days until the University’s systems is restored. Future updates will be posted on Bluefield University’s website on a slider on the homepage beginning Monday, May 1, 2023. As of now, Bluefield University reports they have no evidence indicating any information involved has been used for financial fraud or identity theft.

Faculty and students can safely use and access MyBU, Canvas, and library resources through the universities website.

Bluefield University stated that if you are contacted by anyone claiming to be involved in the incident, please don’t click on any links provided by the individual or respond.