BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The City of Bluefield, West Virginia is looking to help residents affected by flooding on Monday, May 3, 2023.

Crews with the city of Bluefield and the American Red Cross are visiting affected areas in the city to determine the damage and to see if any additional assistance is needed to clean up homes and businesses.

Cecil Marson, City Manager of Bluefield, explained if you have damage from the flooding, you need to contact the city to have someone look at the damage.

“We asked the residents to contact us so we can hear, you know what their challenges are because we had a pretty good snapshot of the areas that were heavily flooded. However, there are different areas that you didn’t visibly see the damage,” said Marson.

The Red Cross will be in the city for the next seven to ten days.