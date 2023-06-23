BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the local government of Bluefield, WV, reported on Facebook an ambitious project to demolish an entire block of Federal Street.

Led by the Bluefield Economic Development Authority, the project was precisely planned for several years. The buildings along the 400 block of Federal Street in Bluefield will be demolished after receiving asbestos treatment.

Starting on Monday, June 26, 2023, parts of Scott Street and Federal Street will reportedly be blocked off as the demolition phase commences, projected to last at least 10 to 12 months. Residents in the area are asked to regularly check the City of Bluefield’s Facebook page for updates.