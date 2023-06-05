PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The Celebrate Princeton Street Fair has returned for its 10th Year!

Vendors of all kinds will be present to sell their wares.

The celebration consists of music, circus performances, vendors, a Ferris wheel & waterslides!

The street fair is fun for the entire family and showcases what the community members love most about the Grassroots District!

Lori McKinney, the organizer for the event, gave a rundown of events.

“There’s a really good line-up of music. We have circus performers, there is an acrobat performance that will be performing in front of the theater,’ said McKinney.

The street fair is on June 10th which is a Saturday. The festivities kick off at 10 o’clock A.M.