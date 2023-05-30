PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, June 10, 2023, the ‘Celebrate Princeton Street Fair’ returns to the Mercer Street Grassroots District of downtown Princeton!

This event, happening from 10 AM to 5 PM, will have a variety of acts from performances by the Headspin Circus Troupe, live music, a dog show, a live art mashup, to other demonstrations including exhibition ping-pong and performance bubble-making.

There will be a ferris wheel, waterslides, a maze, bounce houses, putt putt golf, The Foam Garage, and dozens of vendors and live music from a variety of different artists. Tons of merchants will be there such as Hammer & Stain, Stages Music School, and it will also be the Fifth Year Anniversary Celebration for Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company.

Organizer Lori McKinney says, “I’m so grateful that we’re able to gather once again and celebrate our community together! It’s an exciting moment of blossoming on Mercer Street; we’re excited to show the community all that’s new in our neighborhood!”

This event is free to the public. For more information, visit celebrateprinceton.com, or call 304-320-8833.