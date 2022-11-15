BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Police Civil Service Commission of the City of Bluefield, WV, announced today, November 15, 2022, they are accepting applications for new police officers.

The Police Civil Service Commission will be conducting entry level tests for probationary police officers in the Bluefield City Office along with accepting the new applications for certified police officers.

Applicants must be between 18 and 35, a resident of Mercer County or willing to relocate, have a high school diploma or GED and have a valid WV driver’s license. Application will be taken at the City of Bluefield, Municipal Complex, City Clerk’s Office, 200 Rogers Street, Bluefield, WV until Friday, January 13, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.

For more information visit the City of Bluefield’s website.