BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The city of Bluefield is looking for businesses to serve food for upcoming events.

The City of Bluefield is looking for food vendors to serve people attending the West Virginia Christmas City Festival.

The food vendors will be needed for December 5th through the 10th at the parking lot on Raleigh Street in Bluefield. Registration fee for a food vendor for the event is only thirty five dollars.

“We got a lot going on we have more than last year. Everyone had a great time last year but his year is going to be double or tripled in size.” Angie Farley/City of Bluefield Human Relations Director

Food vendors are also needed for December 11th, 20th, and January 1st for the Holiday of Lights.