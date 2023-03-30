PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the City of Princeton announced funding for two sidewalk projects will be awarded.

On March 24, 2023, Gov. Jim Justice announced $9.7 million for the Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program. The City of Princeton will receive $152,460 from that $9.7 million funding for a project that will run from Straley Avenue and North 8th Street and also $207,202.5 for an additional sidewalk project running along North Thorn Street.

The projects will include the repair and replacement of sections of sidewalk. In more severe areas, the concrete will be removed and replaced with new concrete. The project will also ensure the sidewalks will be sloped into the street at crosswalk areas to help pedestrians.

“The City would like to thank Governor Jim Justice for his support in these projects! We have

seen an uptick of traffic on Thorn and Straley in recent years and believe that these

improvements are crucial to serve those that travel these main city roadways. We will look at

completing additional sidewalk projects in other areas of the City as they are needed and as funds are available.” Mike Webb Princeton City Manager

Similar sidewalk improvement projects were completed last year on West Main Street and South

Thorn Street.