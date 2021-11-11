City of Princeton celebrates Veterans Day with parade, addition to Honor Walk

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Thursday, November 11th, is a day where people across the United States honor veterans and active-duty military personnel. That is no different here in southern West Virginia.

The City of Princeton held their Veterans Day parade in the heart of the small city. Local marching bands and law enforcement led the way as veterans from all around were honored. Bill Vest, a Vietnam Veteran, said he is thankful the city hold this parade every year to honor those who have served.

“I had a lot of friends and compadres in Vietnam that didn’t make it back so when we talk about today it puts a remembrance in my mind and heart for them,” Vest said.

Vest also said he loves seeing people come out to support those who were fortunate enough to make it home.

Following the parade, veterans who had passed away were honored with new additions at the Those Who Served War Museum in Princeton. New bricks were added to the Honor Walk to honor veterans who never made it home or those who died after returning stateside.

“It’s wonderful that we can come down here anytime we want to and look at these bricks and see the history behind some of these bricks that these people have given there lives for this country,” said Pam Coulbourne, coordinator for Always Free Honor Flight.

Due to COVID-19, bricks from both 2020 and 2021 were dedicated. Bricks can be purchased through the Denver Foundation, with all proceeds sponsoring the Always Free Honor Flight.