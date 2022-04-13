PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The City of Princeton announced earlier today that a project to replace 1400 feet of sidewalk will take place in the Spring.

The 1400 feet of sidewalk being replaced is located along the side of Thorn Street, and is expected to take place and be completed by the end of spring. The total cost of the project will cost an estimated to be 270 thousand dollars. The city was awarded the funding for this project through the DOH’s Alternative Transportation Grant Fund. The grant will cover 80 percent of the cost of the entire project.