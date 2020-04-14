College admissions offices navigate COVID-19, offer new resources

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – Right now is one of the most important times of the year for college admissions offices to reach out to future students, but this year, because of COVID-19, things are going to be much different.

“This time of year is probably the worst time for something like this to happen to a student who is trying to make their college choice,” said George Zimmerman from the WVU Office of Admissions and Recruitment.

High school students that were scheduled to take the SAT & ACT exams have already seen some setbacks, as they try to boost their scores for admissions criteria or even some scholarships. Concord University, however, is loosening that criteria.

“We have essentially said that if you have above a 2.5 [GPA] in a college prep high school course load, we won’t worry about SAT/ACT scores,” said William Allen, the Vice President of Enrollment Management at Concord University.

Schools across the country have even started offering virtual tours of the campus, classrooms, and even dormitories.

“We actually have an online virtual tour available for the Morgantown campus, there’s an online virtual tour for the Beckley campus, and I also believe the Keyser campus as well,” Zimmerman said. “It’s not going to replace the in-person tour, but it is an opportunity to see buildings, see inside buildings, there’s videos, there’s a guided walk-through.”

The college admissions process can be very tricky, even without a global pandemic. So if you have any questions, reach out to your high school, or the college, they have people that can help things run a little more smoothly.