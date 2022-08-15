BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–People in the Bluefield community spent their rainy Monday morning on August 15, 2022, lending a helping hand at Mitchell Stadium.

Crews cleaned up trash and got the field ready for the big rivalry game against the Bluefield Beavers and Graham G-Men. Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said they want to put their best foot forward to make the stadium look good for both athletic teams and spectators.

He said being in recovery can bring a negative connotation, but he’s happy to be able to help out in the community.



“I didn’t want to come out in the rain, but I like doing service work and stuff like this for the community helping out and getting back in the community and showing that our kind of people, we can actually do productive things and be productive members of society,” Croft said.