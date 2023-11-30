ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Two students from Concord University were recently recognized for their work in geography.

On November 19, 2023 through November 20, 2023, students Abby Stovall and Haidyn DePinho traveled with Environmental Geosciences professor Dr. Tom Saladyga to the 2023 Meeting of the Southeastern Division of the American Association of Geographers in Norfolk, Virginia where both students presented their research.

Abby Stovall Haidyn DePinho

Stovall presented her research titled “GIS and Social Media: Trends in Technology and Applications to Mass Shooting Prevention,” and DePinho presented her research titled, “Expanding the Pine Woodland Fire History Record at New River Gorge National Park and

Preserve.”

Both their work are examples of what can be explored in the Environmental Geosciences major and Geospatial Information Science minor.

To learn more about these studies, visit https://www.concord.edu/geosci. To learn more about the McNair Scholars program, visit https://www.concord.edu/student-life/trio/mcnair-scholarsprogram.