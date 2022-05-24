ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University Director of Athletics Kevin Garrett announced on Tuesday morning the promotion of Devin Smith to head baseball coach.

After 22 years in the CU dugout, Garrett is stepping down and announced Smith to take his position. Smith was recruited by Garrett when he was a student from 2009-2013 and still ranks in the top 10 of the program’s history. After serving as a graduate assistant for the program during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, Smith was elevated to full-time assistant coach upon the return of Garrett to the Mountain Lion dugout prior to the 2016 season.

“I would like to thank Concord President Dr. Kendra Boggess and Athletic Director Kevin Garrett. A continued thanks goes to Coach Garrett for trusting me with this program. From a player to an assistant coach, Coach Garrett has always believed in me and I’m driven to make him and the Concord baseball family proud. The foundation has been laid and I’m ready to continue the success of this program. I’ve always prided myself in leaving the situation better than I found it—whether it be on the baseball field or in life. I will continue do things the Concord way and I’m blessed with this opportunity.” Devin Smith, CU Head Baseball Coach

With his primary roles as the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator, Smith has tutored some of the best offenses not only in the Mountain East Conference, but all of Division II. Smith has helped coach four All-Americans since 2014 (Anthony Stehlin – 2021, Chad Frazier – 2018, Bret Blevins – 2014 and Joey Miller – 2014).