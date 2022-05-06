ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – College graduation is happening all over the state and country and one local University is celebrating it’s 150th year of commencement.

Concord University will celebrate graduates with four separate in-person graduations for students this weekend. On May 6, 2022, at 6:00 pm the Master’s graduates celebrate with a hooding ceremony, and Saturday, May 7, 2022, there will be three undergraduate ceremonies at 9:00 am 11:00 am, and 1:00 pm.

“This is a real landmark graduation for us and that’s why we’re really glad to be back more or less in person and face to face and doing it the normal way,” Provost Edward Huffstetler said.

As usual, Concord University will be streaming all of its graduation ceremonies in case anyone won’t be able to attend in person.