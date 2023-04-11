ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing & Vaccine team announced a free Covid-19 clinic in Athens, WV.

On Wednesday April 12, 2023, The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing & Vaccine team will be hosting a free testing, vaccine and booster clinic for Covid-19 for local residents and students. The clinic will take place on the campus of Concord University in the Student Union. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone in the community. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available.

All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required.