ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Students and community members have an opportunity this Friday, October 14, 2022, to get free Covid-19 testing as well as vaccine on Concord’s Campus.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will be hosting a first come first serve vaccine clinic where community members and students can receive Pfizer vaccines with Omicron boosters available as well.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for children ages five and up and all children until the age of eighteen will need a parent of guardian present. No insurance is required for the clinic.

For more information visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.