ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University’s President was recently recognized, along with others, by West Virginia Executive magazine at a reception at the WV Cultural Center and State Museum in Charleston.

Concord University President Kendra Boggess was inducted into West Virginia Executive magazine’s Sharp Shooters Class of 2023 on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. This award is presented to West Virginians 44 years of age or older who have been in their West Virginia-based position for at least five years and have a record of active participation in community service and philanthropic efforts.

“I thank West Virginia Executive Magazine for this recognition. Being among this distinguished group of leaders who represent and serve the state of West Virginia is truly humbling. Concord University’s history of 150 years in service to the state has made this role even more of a privilege that has provided opportunities to build on Concord’s early foundation, put into place by many loyal people committed to the education of West Virginia’s young people.” Concord University President Dr. Kendra Boggess

President Boggess was appointed as the 12th President at Concord University, by the Board of Governors in April 2014, just after serving as the interim president for just a single year. Throughout her career, she has served on numerous national, state, institutional and divisional committees.