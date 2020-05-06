Concord University to hold virtual commencement ceremony

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University administrators still want to honor this year’s graduates. They are doing so by hosting two virtual ceremonies for these graduates on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Students can visit the Concord University website and click a direct link to access the ceremony.

William Bailey, the university’s radio and tv services manager, said it is a way to give them a graduation without breaking social distancing guidelines.

“The faculty and staff at Concord deeply regret that we can’t gather as a group this year and celebrate our students’ accomplishments. It’s something we look forward to as much as they do,” Bailey said.