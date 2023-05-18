PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — It is the one year anniversary of a beloved Princeton barber shop.

The Corner Barber Shop in Princeton, run by Cameron Furches and his wife, has been open in Princeton for a year. Furches said he opened the shop so he and his wife could be closer together.

“I had a business prior, outside of town, and my wife was working at another Barber Shop out of town, so we decided to open up a barber shop in town together,” said Furches.

Furches said he wanted his wife to drive a shorter distance to work and the two are the only husband and wife duo he knows of in the area.