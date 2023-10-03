BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Craft Memorial Library is throwing a special event for veterans.

For this National Friends of Libraries Week, the library has partnered up with the Bluewell Woman’s Club to honor veterans in a wonderful way.

On Thursday, October 19, 2023 between 11:30 A.M. and 1:00 P.M., friends and staff members are giving out take-home lunches for veterans and their families. Registration for this event is required and space is limited.

Veterans must register for this event by Friday, October 17, 2023. You can register in person at the Craft Memorial Library, by phone at 304-325-3943, or online at http://craftmemorial.lib.wv.us.