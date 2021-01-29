Crews prepare for more winter weather

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — With more winter weather in the forecast for the weekend, crews all over southern West Virginia will be on standby.



Director of the Mercer County 911, Robert Hoge, said when a winter storm is expected, all crews are on deck. He said with inclement weather expected, the community should be aware, too.

He said by staying inside, it helps out those crews that are otherwise busy with other emergencies.

“If you just report it, call it in, give them the information that you have. Make sure that you give all your contact information and describe as much detail what’s going on and where it’s located and the appropriate responders will be dispatched to help assist with the issues,” said Hoge.



Hoge said if you are out and do get stranded or stuck somewhere, be sure to have all the necessary items in your car. He said a phone charger, water and blankets are all items that should always be in your vehicle.

Hoge said crews may not be able to get to you for several hours depending on the weather and how busy they are.