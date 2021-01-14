Man injured after overnight shooting in Mercer County; investigators still searching for suspect

GLENWOOD, WV (WVNS) — A man is injured after an overnight shooting in Mercer County.

Deputies were called at 12:24 a.m. Jan. 14, 2021 to the intersection of Kirby Addition Road and Strawberry Loop in Glenwood for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they discovered a 30-year-old man was shot twice in the foot while walking through a nearby mobile home park. The man was taken to Princeton Community Hospital, then later flown to Charleston Area Medical Center.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office do not have a suspect at this time. They are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at (304) 487-8364 or Mercer County dispatch at (304) 425-8911.

