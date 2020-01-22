Deputy helps shelter dogs find homes with “Pet Patrol”

Mercer County
Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County deputies are helping shelter dogs get adopted. Deputy Logan Addair and Mercer County Animal Shelter Director, Stacey Harman, came up with the Pet Patrol campaign.

Once a week, Addair visits the shelter to take pictures with an adoptable dog to promote on social media. Rocky was chosen for this week’s pet patrol.

“We’ve had some interest, we’ve had several comments and one lady is supposed to be coming to look at him,” said Harman.

Harman said Pet Patrol will feature dogs that have been at the shelter the longest.

