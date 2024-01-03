PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County attorney, Derrick W. Lefler, recently decided on his candidacy for Circuit Court Judge in the 9th Circuit.

“During my 32 years of practice in Mercer County we have been blessed with judges of superior quality, who have served the bar and our communities well. If elected, it is my pledge to continue that proud tradition,” said Lefler.

For more than 32 years, Mr. Lefler has practiced and participated in law in Mercer County and throughout southern West Virginia, and has represented different people in various areas of law. He has also helped in assisting disabled workers seeking Social Security disability benefits.

“As a small-town lawyer, I have had the opportunity to work on cases involving nearly every area of the law. It’s unlikely there would be any case that might come before the court with which I have not had some level of experience,” Lefler added.

Mr. Lefler worked for and then soon partnered with Michael F. Gibson for a majority of years. Mr. Lefler also opened his own office in August 2015 located in Princeton. He is the son of Ward Lefler and Judith Sandoval Joyce. His law background includes, graduating from West Virginia University in 1988, and the University of Alabama College of Law in 1991, where he was a member of prestige societies.

Lefler has also done his contribution for the Board of Governors for the West Virginia State Bar, and currently serves West Virginia State Bar Grievance Committee. Mr. Lefler’s background expresses much of his experience through the fact that he is the chairman of the Board of Zoning Appeals for the City of Princeton, served as a Mental Hygiene Commissioner in Mercer County, and helped with the teen program as well.

“It would be my great honor to serve our citizens as a circuit court judge. In addition to my extensive experience as a lawyer, I believe I will bring a strong sense of fairness and integrity to the bench,” Lefler concluded.

In 2003, a prestige honor of his was given as the Mercer County Legal Aid pro bono lawyer of the year.

“Every citizen deserves fair representation in our court system,” said Lefler. “As Judge, I will bring to the position fairness, impartiality, and equal justice for all.”