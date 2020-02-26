DHHR offering free transportation for those struggling with addiction

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau of Behavioral Health, partnered with the West Virginia Public Transit Association (WVPTA) to provide transportation to people with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).

The WVPTA has 18 public transit agencies serving 32 counties in West Virginia. The release states, WVPTA drivers are trained in connecting people with health care services, including acute and trauma care.

The service will provide free transportation for people with OUD who are seeking treatment and recovery care services. One location in Southern WV is Bluefield WV.

After hours transportation will be available by request, and routes will be expanded outside of public transportation routes.

Transportation to care is being provided through the West Virginia’s State Opioid Response grant. The grant was funded through the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The release further states, the grant will decrease unmet OUD treatment needs and decrease opioid-related overdose deaths.

“Transportation to care in our rural state can be difficult. We believe this initiative will improve access to treatment and recovery resources to ultimately create healthier individuals, families and communities across West Virginia,” Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health Christina Mullins stated.

WVPTA will provide free transportation services on March 2, 2020. People with OUD who need transportation provided, can visit their website or call 1-888-696-6195.