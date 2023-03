PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Diabetes education classes will be happening again on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The classes will take place at the Princeton Community Hospital located at 184 Springhaven Drive, Princeton, WV 24740. The class’s nutrition session will have Diabetes Food Samples.

The class is free and open to those who wish to participate.

The following flyer shows the dates and times of classes:

To register, call (304) 487-7642 or (304) 487-7074.