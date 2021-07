BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A drive-by shooting early Monday morning left one man injured and police are looking for who did it.

According to the Bluefield Police Department, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Warren Street. The victim was taken to Roanoke Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Police Department. Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the department at, (304) 327-6101.