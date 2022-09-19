PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration reported today, September 19, 2022, their DUI Simulator Program was restarted.

The DUI Simulator Program will be visiting Pikeview High School on Tuesday, September 20th and Bluefield High School on Wednesday, September 21st.

The program provides students with an opportunity to experience various driving conditions, scenarios and hazards while remaining safe within the simulation system. The driver’s seat reacts in real time to the driving situation as the driver faces new difficulties with each increase of the blood alcohol content levels.

A classroom lecture is also provided to the students and relevant statistic data is collected to plan further prevention events.

“The DUI Simulator is in great demand and since 2010, the WVABCA has attended over 700 events and 65,791 people, mostly students, have driven the Simulator. By engaging our youth in this interactive manner, we are better able to provide valuable tools to combat underage drinking and distractive driving.” WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton

Funding for the DUI Simulator and trailer is provided by State Farm, National Alcohol Beverage Control Association and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.